Tim FENBENDAZOLE

Fenbendazole Cancer Blog is a blog where I share my thoughts on chemotherapy and radiation. I want to help others understand the side effects of this treatment as well as point out natural alternatives that can help minimize any problems. While researching what else might work, I've found many alternative therapies that have helped me and other people like me in the past. For example, some people have used cannabis oil or marijuana topically to manage their symptoms. Those who suffer from mild brain or eye cancer may also benefit from acupuncture or acupressure while they are managing their illness.



Fenbendazole Cancer Blog is a project I started in 2010 after my mother was diagnosed. She had colon cancer and chemotherapy was recommended. Surgery and chemo were unhelpful to her, so she turned to alternative treatments. I decided to conduct research on the internet and educate myself on what else might work for her. Treatment options started with horsetail herb, sauerkraut, and green tea then moved onto available treatments for colon cancer like fish oil capsules or curcumin supplements. Any information on natural alternatives to chemo and radiation I found was shared with my mom if it seemed appropriate. I also wanted to help others understand what they might experience as a result of chemo or radiation. I tried to cover not only the physical but also the negative mental effects that can occur simultaneously. I made it my goal to make chemotherapy and radiation less frightening by sharing my fears, hopes, and experiences with others.

https://www.fenbendazole.org/videos/