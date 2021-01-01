Menu

Tim JANSSEN

ANTWERP

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Recruiting
Business Development
Clinical research
Medical devices
Contract recruiting
People oriented
Biotechnology
Pharmaceutical industry
Solution Selling
Outsourcing Services
HR

Entreprises

  • Fern Valley - Managing Partner

    2016 - maintenant

  • Fern Valley - Business Development Manager

    2013 - 2015

  • DOCS International - Director, Business Development

    2011 - 2013 Responsibilities: Developing the activity of DOCS in Belgium
    1. External:
    - identifying opportunities for permanent placement & contract placement for the divisions clinical & medical and marketing & sales
    - liaising with customers to introduce DOCS’ capabilities
    - develop and maintain master service agreements
    2. Internal:
    - Cooperate with colleagues from operations to follow up on assignments
    - Liaise with BD colleagues to develop client strategy and product
    - Team up with proposal manager and business manager(s) for the submission of proposals (RFI / RFP)

  • Randstad - Account Manager - Life Sciences

    Saint Denis 2008 - 2011 Responsibilities: Developing and extend the unit of Life Sciences within Randstad Professionals
    - Client prospection and retention of existing clients (pharma, medical devices and biotechnology)
    - Screenings and interviews with potential candidates
    - Follow up of outsourced consultants

  • Randstad - Consultant Medical

    Saint Denis 2007 - 2008 Responsibilities: interim services and solutions
    - Commercial: client contact
    - Screenings and interviews with candidates
    - HR Administration: contract format, payments, social notes, …

  • Merck Sharp & Dohm - Healthcare representative

    2004 - 2005 Products: Fosamax, Zocor and Arcoxia – Area: North of Antwerp
    Responsabilities
    - key contact between the company and the general practitioner
    - face to face meetings of medical presentations
    - sponsoring of LOK meetings
    - occasional scientific conferences

Formations

  • Katholieke Universiteit Leuven (Leuven)

    Leuven 1998 - 2003 Master

    Lichamelijke Opvoeding & Kinesitherapie

  • Sint-Norbertusinstituut (Antwerp)

    Antwerp 1992 - 1998 Latin - Science

Réseau