Tim JANSSEN

Mes compétences :
Recruiting
Business Development
Clinical research
Medical devices
Contract recruiting
People oriented
Biotechnology
Pharmaceutical industry
Solution Selling
Outsourcing Services
HR
Entreprises
Fern Valley
- Managing Partner
2016 - maintenant
Fern Valley
- Business Development Manager
2013 - 2015
DOCS International
- Director, Business Development
2011 - 2013Responsibilities: Developing the activity of DOCS in Belgium
1. External:
- identifying opportunities for permanent placement & contract placement for the divisions clinical & medical and marketing & sales
- liaising with customers to introduce DOCS’ capabilities
- develop and maintain master service agreements
2. Internal:
- Cooperate with colleagues from operations to follow up on assignments
- Liaise with BD colleagues to develop client strategy and product
- Team up with proposal manager and business manager(s) for the submission of proposals (RFI / RFP)
Randstad
- Account Manager - Life Sciences
Saint Denis 2008 - 2011Responsibilities: Developing and extend the unit of Life Sciences within Randstad Professionals
- Client prospection and retention of existing clients (pharma, medical devices and biotechnology)
- Screenings and interviews with potential candidates
- Follow up of outsourced consultants
Randstad
- Consultant Medical
Saint Denis 2007 - 2008Responsibilities: interim services and solutions
- Commercial: client contact
- Screenings and interviews with candidates
- HR Administration: contract format, payments, social notes, …
Merck Sharp & Dohm
- Healthcare representative
2004 - 2005Products: Fosamax, Zocor and Arcoxia – Area: North of Antwerp
Responsabilities
- key contact between the company and the general practitioner
- face to face meetings of medical presentations
- sponsoring of LOK meetings
- occasional scientific conferences