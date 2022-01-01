Tinah RAKOTONARIVO

Ambitious, motivated, innovative are the words that define me.

Young student in communication and passionate about reading, I would say that what characterizes me is creativity, organization and autonomy. My very thorough organization has always been for me the means to achieve the objectives set or to adjust my actions to achieve them. I like teamwork but I also know how to evolve in my missions in total autonomy. Besides, I continue to train myself every day, as an autodidact.