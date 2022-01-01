Menu

Tinah RAKOTONARIVO

ANTANANARIVO

En résumé

Ambitious, motivated, innovative are the words that define me.
Young student in communication and passionate about reading, I would say that what characterizes me is creativity, organization and autonomy. My very thorough organization has always been for me the means to achieve the objectives set or to adjust my actions to achieve them. I like teamwork but I also know how to evolve in my missions in total autonomy. Besides, I continue to train myself every day, as an autodidact.

Entreprises

Pas d'entreprise renseignée

Formations

  • Université d'Antananarivo - Faculté des lettres et sciences humaines - Mention Communication, Médiation, Médias et Organisation

    Antananarivo Madagascar 2019 - maintenant

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

Annuaire des membres :