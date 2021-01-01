Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Tony CARFANTAN
Ajouter
Tony CARFANTAN
SAINT-NAZAIRE
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Saint-Nazaire
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Carfantan etude electricite
- Gérant
2010 - maintenant
Sodipor
- Cadre responsable technique
2005 - 2010
Formations
IUT Saint-Nazaire (Saint Nazaire)
Saint Nazaire
1996 - 1998
Réseau
Sylvain FRANCES
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z