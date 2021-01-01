Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Tony CARSEL
Ajouter
Tony CARSEL
Villeneuve d'Ascq
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Arras
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Decathlon France
- Vendeur
Villeneuve d'Ascq
2010 - 2015
Decathlon France
- Vendeur
Villeneuve d'Ascq
2010 - 2015
Formations
BTS MUC (Lens)
Lens
2013 - 2015
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z