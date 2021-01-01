Retail
Tony CHAMBONNIER
Tony CHAMBONNIER
Entreprises
Aquarium services france / Tropicalis
- Responsable magasin
2007 - maintenant
Botanic
- Vendeur/conseil
ARCHAMPS
2004 - 2006
Aquarium service
- Vendeur
2002 - 2003
Champion
- Agent commerciale polyvalent
Massy
2002 - 2002
L'animalerie
- Vendeur en animalerie
2001 - 2001
Mille amis
- Vendeur en animalerie
2000 - 2001
Formations
Cfa Pontaumur
Pontaumur
1998 - 2000
bepa
Réseau
Angelique CASSAR
Clément POUPONNEAU
Fiona GEX
Guillaume DURAND
Jérôme ROGEAUX
Kathleen TRELLU
Marine GILLES
Pierre HURABIELLE
Salon NOVAFLEUR
