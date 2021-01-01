Menu

Tony CHAPELLE

BORDEAUX

En résumé

Senior Consultant - Communications, marketing & management 2.0 Expert : Marketing, Communications, Customer Experience Management, eCRM, Digital Transformation, Startups, Change Management, Team Management, Personal Productivity

Digital Marketing expert - Consulting Director @ Agence AND - Digital Pedagogy Director @ EMIC Paris - Partner @ Kizym - Speaker @ INSEEC & ISEG - Entreprise 2.0 & coworking evangelist - TEDx Organizer

Background : Partner @Naxxt - Owner & Founder @ BuzzMyMusic - Co-Founder & COO @ Opendisc - Marketing manager @ EMI Music & Sony Music - Sales manager @ Virgin Stores

Entreprises

  • Agence AND - Consulting Director

    2017 - maintenant AND is a small ad agency with a people-centred approach and a unique combination of marketing and communications experts.

    They are good listeners and responsive to their clients' needs. Powered by strong digital DNA, Agence AND covers 5 areas of expertise: consulting, digital and webmarketing. Their team is experienced, pragmatic and creative, with a network of recognised partners.

    They live and work with the times, providing simple, bespoke, competitive solutions in fields such as customer experience, ROI, digital transformation, and hybridization.

    A communications agency for the digital era, creating smart and effective solutions for its clients.

  • Naxxt - Director & Co-Founder

    2016 - 2018 Data Management Platform (DMP)
    Smart Data & Marketing Automation
    Customer Experience Management (CEM)
    www.naxxt.com

  • Kizym - Partner

    2014 - maintenant Geolocation and music tastes based mobile music app
    Discover the gigs and the music around you
    bit.ly/KizymMusic

  • Digital Academy - Digital Marketing Expert

    2011 - 2017 Professional Training & Coaching : Digital marketing, Customer Experience Management, eCRM, Digital Transformation

    Printemps, La Poste, Icade, Société Générale, L'Oréal, Mucem, Wonderbox, Natixis Interepargne, Agence Développement Loiret, SEC, Maisadour, ...
    www.digitalacademy.fr

  • TEDxBordeaux - Co-Organizer & Partnerships Manager

    BORDEAUX 2011 - 2013 Created in the spirit of TED’s mission, “ideas worth spreading,” the TEDx program is designed to give communities, organizations and individuals the opportunity to stimulate dialogue through TED-like experiences at the local level. TEDx events are fully planned and coordinated independently, on a community-by-community basis.

  • BuzzMyMusic - Owner & Founder

    2010 - 2016 The first platform designed for musicians, offering simple and complete tutorials on today’s digital practices.

    - Aggregate and gather all your social media exposure for free, in just one place.
    - Receive free educational/tutorial support and feedback in your private member space
    - Post one of your tracks for sale on major legal download platforms, free of charge.

  • TPLUSC - Senior Consultant & Founder

    2006 - maintenant Marketing - Communications - Management : Consulting & Professional Training

    Marketing, Communications, Customer Experience Management, Digital Transformation, Startups, Change Management, Team Management, Personal Productivity

    Groupe ADF, Latesys, G2Métric, In'Air Solutions, Titan DC, SNCF, BeAM, Germiflor, Universal, Warner, TF1 Musique, Simbals, Open Ocean, Qucit, Hypervision Technology, LDI, Orange, Wopata, Polypoles, Audavia, ATIS, Sud Ouest, ÉCLA, Tiers Lieux en Aquitaine, ...

  • Inca Production - Marketing Manager

    2001 - 2004 Shola Ama, Yves Duteil, Les Elles, Miro, Marka, Barsony, Felix Da Housecat, Private Lounge

  • Opendisc - COO & Co-Founder

    2001 - 2009 Opendisc is the leading European consumer marketing company for the record industry, which over the last seven years has developed a suite of software and consumer marketing services enabling record companies to engage with their consumers in new, more effective ways. Opendisc's innovations are designed to deliver a win-win situation for consumers, labels and artists by developing long-term, personalized, 1-to-1 relationships.

  • Nakama - Consultant & Co-Owner

    2000 - 2001 Art Direction, Graphic Design and Communications Agency

    Centre Dramatique National de Bourgogne, Éditions du Masque, Sentinel Ouest, Tribecca Magazine, Universal Music France, Warner Music France

  • Sony Music France - Senior Artist Manager

    Puteaux 1999 - 2000 Jennifer Lopez, Will Smith, Jeff Buckley, Nas

  • EMI Music France - Senior Artist Manager

    Paris 1996 - 1999 Beastie Boys, The Dandy Warhols, Foo Fighters, Sparklehorse, Herbert, Tosca, Schatrax, Rodolphe Burger

  • Virgin Stores - Sales Manager

    Clichy 1994 - 1996

  • FNAC - Sales Man

    IVRY SUR SEINE 1990 - 1992

  • Rock School Barbey - Music Teacher & Musician

    1988 - 1994 Music Teacher : Barbey Rockschool, Maison d'Arrêt de Gradignan

    Musician : "L'École du Crime" (rock band) / Drums: Printemps de Bourges, FAIR 1992, Transmusicales de Rennes, 150 gigs

Formations

