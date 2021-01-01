Tony CHAPELLE

-
Agence AND
- Consulting Director
2017 - maintenant
AND is a small ad agency with a people-centred approach and a unique combination of marketing and communications experts.
They are good listeners and responsive to their clients' needs. Powered by strong digital DNA, Agence AND covers 5 areas of expertise: consulting, digital and webmarketing. Their team is experienced, pragmatic and creative, with a network of recognised partners.
They live and work with the times, providing simple, bespoke, competitive solutions in fields such as customer experience, ROI, digital transformation, and hybridization.
A communications agency for the digital era, creating smart and effective solutions for its clients.
-
Naxxt
- Director & Co-Founder
2016 - 2018
Data Management Platform (DMP)
Smart Data & Marketing Automation
Customer Experience Management (CEM)
www.naxxt.com
-
Kizym
- Partner
2014 - maintenant
Geolocation and music tastes based mobile music app
Discover the gigs and the music around you
bit.ly/KizymMusic
-
Digital Academy
- Digital Marketing Expert
2011 - 2017
Professional Training & Coaching : Digital marketing, Customer Experience Management, eCRM, Digital Transformation
Printemps, La Poste, Icade, Société Générale, L'Oréal, Mucem, Wonderbox, Natixis Interepargne, Agence Développement Loiret, SEC, Maisadour, ...
www.digitalacademy.fr
-
TEDxBordeaux
- Co-Organizer & Partnerships Manager
BORDEAUX
2011 - 2013
Created in the spirit of TED’s mission, “ideas worth spreading,” the TEDx program is designed to give communities, organizations and individuals the opportunity to stimulate dialogue through TED-like experiences at the local level. TEDx events are fully planned and coordinated independently, on a community-by-community basis.
-
BuzzMyMusic
- Owner & Founder
2010 - 2016
The first platform designed for musicians, offering simple and complete tutorials on today’s digital practices.
- Aggregate and gather all your social media exposure for free, in just one place.
- Receive free educational/tutorial support and feedback in your private member space
- Post one of your tracks for sale on major legal download platforms, free of charge.
-
TPLUSC
- Senior Consultant & Founder
2006 - maintenant
Marketing - Communications - Management : Consulting & Professional Training
Marketing, Communications, Customer Experience Management, Digital Transformation, Startups, Change Management, Team Management, Personal Productivity
Groupe ADF, Latesys, G2Métric, In'Air Solutions, Titan DC, SNCF, BeAM, Germiflor, Universal, Warner, TF1 Musique, Simbals, Open Ocean, Qucit, Hypervision Technology, LDI, Orange, Wopata, Polypoles, Audavia, ATIS, Sud Ouest, ÉCLA, Tiers Lieux en Aquitaine, ...
-
Inca Production
- Marketing Manager
2001 - 2004
Shola Ama, Yves Duteil, Les Elles, Miro, Marka, Barsony, Felix Da Housecat, Private Lounge
-
Opendisc
- COO & Co-Founder
2001 - 2009
Opendisc is the leading European consumer marketing company for the record industry, which over the last seven years has developed a suite of software and consumer marketing services enabling record companies to engage with their consumers in new, more effective ways. Opendisc's innovations are designed to deliver a win-win situation for consumers, labels and artists by developing long-term, personalized, 1-to-1 relationships.
-
Nakama
- Consultant & Co-Owner
2000 - 2001
Art Direction, Graphic Design and Communications Agency
Centre Dramatique National de Bourgogne, Éditions du Masque, Sentinel Ouest, Tribecca Magazine, Universal Music France, Warner Music France
-
Sony Music France
- Senior Artist Manager
Puteaux
1999 - 2000
Jennifer Lopez, Will Smith, Jeff Buckley, Nas
-
EMI Music France
- Senior Artist Manager
Paris
1996 - 1999
Beastie Boys, The Dandy Warhols, Foo Fighters, Sparklehorse, Herbert, Tosca, Schatrax, Rodolphe Burger
-
Virgin Stores
- Sales Manager
Clichy
1994 - 1996
-
FNAC
- Sales Man
IVRY SUR SEINE
1990 - 1992
-
Rock School Barbey
- Music Teacher & Musician
1988 - 1994
Music Teacher : Barbey Rockschool, Maison d'Arrêt de Gradignan
Musician : "L'École du Crime" (rock band) / Drums: Printemps de Bourges, FAIR 1992, Transmusicales de Rennes, 150 gigs