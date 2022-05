Tony COSTA

Head of geology department for grade control in Ity gold mine for 4 years in western Ivory Coast mining schedule, mine captain sometimes, exploration geologist at Ariab Mining Company during 1 year (drilling campain DD RC) Sudan, exploration for base metals VMS in Sudan red sea hills, exploration geologist in a greenstones belt context for Gold (mapping and sampling). since january 2012, exploration geologist on gold prospects in ivory coast (Bondoukou - Dianra - Fétékro) survey and planing of drilling campaigns (RC and DD). Surpac mining software 3D



Mes compétences :

Esprit d'équipe

Management d'équipe

Management de projets

Esprit d'initiatives

Drilling