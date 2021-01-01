Menu

Tony CRACKNELL

JOHANNESBURG

En résumé

With hands on experience in several industries over 40 years my experience is diverse. trained in communications,contral sytems,proj management, construction, design and contracting and marketing, I offer both sensible as well as creative consultation and services on many levels.this has been forged by experience and being abreast of trends both socio economic and in practical fields.I am able to converse with most aspects of dialogue and planning to effect realtime and fast track projects requiring informed decisonmaking. some call me the Voice of reason hehe.however 'what ifs?' turn on my imagination and project planning abilities. Ideas are the food for development and improvement. send me your challenges. lets see how we can work them out together.

Mes compétences :
Architecture
Entrepreneur
Fashion
Interior architecture

Entreprises

  • Multi concepts - Project director and contracting designer

    1982 - maintenant to provide appropriate quality Custom Solutions for i.a. trade show exhibits;architectural interiors and sets for television fim events and launches.and with all associated trades. with thirty years experience we can consult on best practices and project feasiblity with informed planning.

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

Annuaire des membres :