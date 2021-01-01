Menu

Tony DA SILVA

Igny

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Achats technique

Entreprises

  • ACTIOMS - Responsable Achats/Logistique

    Igny 2012 - maintenant

  • G.M.C.M - ACHETEUR

    2008 - 2012

  • CEMA - Acheteur

    2003 - 2008

Formations

  • AFORP Oise AFPI CFAI (Senlis)

    Senlis 1998 - 2000 BTS Productique mecanique

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :