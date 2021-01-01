Tony DAUVILLIER

WA Consultants
- Technical Director & Project Solutions
Exeter2015 - maintenantEstablished in 1988 in the UK as a technology recruitment specialist, WA Consultants is proud to work with most high tech companies throughout Europe. WA Consultants is a long term preferred suppliers to many R&D organisation in the UK.
With an historical focus on embedded system and software engineering, WA consultants attracts and works with the most talented engineers. WA also specialises in mechanical / Electrical design, technical management, quality assurance, and other specialised skills...
Based upon our solid engineering values and a proven professional approach, WA Consultants engages on long term working relationship with its consultants and clients. WA Consultants supports its clients across many countries worldwide.
In complement to our sourcing expertise (contract/permanent sourcing, managed services etc) WA Consultants can also deliver professional engineering services from a flexible T&M basis to a structured and managed project approach with various level of engagement.
WA Consultants serves a large and diverse scope of industries spanning from Semiconductors, Telecoms, Automotive to Aerospace, Defence and IT...
If you are interested in developing your career on challenging projects in the UK, feel free to contact us, we have many opportunities across various industrial sectors and always interested in getting to know good engineers...
Alten Ltd
- Technical Director
Boulogne-Billancourt2004 - 2014R&D on innovative technologies for telecommunication including 3G, 3.5G and 4G. Network convergence, Solution development for Manufacturers/Vendors and Network/Mobile operators etc
- Provide technical guidance for projects and development of future activities in the UK.
- Represent the company in technical forums/exibition, promoting the "know how" & engineering values/benefits within the UK technical community.
- Technical presentation to board level.
- Technical support to engineering and commercial staff
- Requirement capture
- RFP/RFI response and bidding process
- Drawing up and defend proposal
- Project management.
- Technical interviewing & recruitment of engineering team.
- Monitoring of engineering activities on client site.
Alten Ltd
- Business Development Manager
Boulogne-Billancourt1999 - 2004R&D on innovative technologies for telecommunication including 3G, 3.5G and 4G. Network convergence, Solution development for Manufacturers/Vendors and Network/Mobile operators etc
Provide technical guidance for projects and development of future activities in the UK.
- Requirement capture
- Drawing up proposal
- Technical interviewing of engineering team
- Monitoring of engineering on client site.
ENIC
- Student in Telecom Engineering
Lyon1993 - 19995 years of engineering study in telecom with speciality in optical and microwave technologies.
- 1998: 1 year sandwished between 4th and 5th year for compulsory military service carried out with the "French Civil Security" - Military equivalent to Search & Rescue + Fireffighter engaged on large disasters).
Formations
Telecom Lille 1 (Villeneuve D'Ascq)
Villeneuve D'Ascq1993 - 1999Formerly known as ENIC