Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Tony FRADIQUE
Ajouter
Tony FRADIQUE
MELUN
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Melun
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Photoshop
Entreprises
École e-artsup
- Étudiant
2012 - maintenant
Cabinet d'avocat Moureu
- Assistant juridique
2011 - 2011
Classement, rédaction de mail et de courrier, dépannage informatique, archivage....
Formations
Lycée George Sand
Le Mee Sur Seine
maintenant
Lycée George Sand (Le Mee Sur Seine)
Le Mee Sur Seine
maintenant
Lycée George Sand
Le Mee Sur Seine
maintenant
Assistanat
E-Art Sup
Kremlin Bicêtre
2012 - 2012
E-Art Sup
Kremlin Bicêtre
2012 - 2012
Réseau
Aleksandar MARJANOVIC
Anne LAUNAY
Aurelie CHOLET
Cindy DELIN
Mélanie GONÇALVES-JACQUEMIN
Nathalie BROCHET
Vincent LAMARCHE
Warren BAGNOLINI
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z