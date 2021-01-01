Menu

Tony FRADIQUE

MELUN

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Melun

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Photoshop

Entreprises

  • École e-artsup - Étudiant

    2012 - maintenant

  • Cabinet d'avocat Moureu - Assistant juridique

    2011 - 2011 Classement, rédaction de mail et de courrier, dépannage informatique, archivage....

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :