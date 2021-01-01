Menu

Tony GANACHE

ANGERS

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Angers

En résumé

Dynamique
Souriant
Autonome

Entreprises

  • Groupauto LE HELLO - ATC CARROSSERIE PEINTURE

    2015 - maintenant

  • Gge Mieuze - Responsable d'atelier

    2009 - 2015

  • Autodistribution - Technicien peinture

    Arcueil 2005 - 2009

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :