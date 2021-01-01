Retail
Tony GANACHE
Tony GANACHE
ANGERS
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Angers
En résumé
Dynamique
Souriant
Autonome
Entreprises
Groupauto LE HELLO
- ATC CARROSSERIE PEINTURE
2015 - maintenant
Gge Mieuze
- Responsable d'atelier
2009 - 2015
Autodistribution
- Technicien peinture
Arcueil
2005 - 2009
Formations
CERCAP
Dinan
2003 - 2005
BREVET MAITRISE
Lp Narce
Brain Sur L'Authion
2001 - 2002
CAP
Lp Narce
Brain Sur L'Authion
2001 - 2003
BAC PRO
Lp Narce
Brain Sur L'Authion
1999 - 2001
CAP BEP
Nicolas DELALANDE
