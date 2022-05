Born 1940, MD, PhD, former CEO France of Amgen, former CEO of Laboratoires Roussel (Prize winning film "Globules rouges et vaisseaux), author of "Le médicament de l'an 2000". Former Chef de clinique at Paris XII University, Studied chemistry at Paris XII University. Born London 1940, lives in Paris. Devotes most of his present time to improve understanding of Alzheimer disease.