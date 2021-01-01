Retail
Tony LEFEBVRE
Tony LEFEBVRE
ROUEN
Election législatives 2022
Le
résultat des législatives à Rouen
En résumé
Entreprises
Ads
- Technitiens
maintenant
Vertical-R
- Chef de chantiers
2012 - maintenant
Versant
- Chef de chantiers
2008 - 2011
Formations
CFA Du Bâtiment
Evreux
2000 - 2004
cap , mention zinc et 1 année bp
couvreur - CAP acquis
mention zinc acquis
1 année bp au lieu de 2
Réseau
Alexis DUMORTIER
Eric DESTAING
Imed EL FOUZRI
Laurent BOURDIN
Nicolas FAURE
Vivien BEAUDET
