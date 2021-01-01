Menu

Tony NERI

Rueil Malmaison

En résumé

I am a motivated and persevering person who is interested in all types of projects. As someone who is hard working and flexible, I invest time and energy into my work. I adapt to any kind of domain or complex situation.
Today I have a very technical profile, but an also to able to work on innovations and performance improvement service.
Currently, I have just finished my Grenoble Graduate School of Business. This program allowed me to complete my technical profile by more human sciences and thus consolidate my technical knowledge, to give me a broader overview. I am evolving towards more responsibility and to widen my knowledge.

Entreprises

  • Schneider Electric - Manufacturing management

    Rueil Malmaison 2012 - maintenant Management in production.
    MISSIONS :
    Management of the teams of operators to satisfy the needs for the customers by respecting the constraints of costs, quality and of deadline.

    THE MAIN ACTIVITIES :

    Apply the regulations of safety, the health and of 5S in the workshop.
    Participate in the resource management with the person in charge of total manufacturing.
    Insure the realization of the timetables of production in accordance with the objectives of cost -quality ; deadline
    Lead the Animation with short Intervals in a daily way according to the appropriate indicators and to the action plan.
    Adapt the programs of manufacturing according to the needs for the customers.
    Organize needs in training for the teams and manage the versatility, according to the defined objective.
    Contribute to the improvement of the industrial processes

  • Schneider Electric - Moulds Projets Leader

    Rueil Malmaison 2005 - 2012 Present Moulds project leader- Schneider-Electric :
    Helping in the design of spare parts and in their industrialization in the POTC and in the PCO to Schneider-Electric.
    Elaborating technical solutions and determine calculation.
    Piloting the businesses : deadlines, economic and technical.
    Capitalizing, searching productivity, and improving the conception and the realization of moulds for thermoplastic injection.
    Searching innovation in the field of injection moulds.
    Testing tools using the Tooling Competencies Center press.

  • Schneider Electric - Mold maker

    Rueil Malmaison 2000 - 2004 Adjustment and assembly of moulds prior to first moulding.
    Driving digitally operated machine for the creation production of mould cavities

Formations

Réseau

