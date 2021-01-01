Menu

Tony NGUYEN

Villeneuve d'Ascq

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Decathlon France - Vendeur

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2015 - maintenant

Formations

  • Lycée Maurice Merleau Ponty (Rochefort)

    Rochefort 2014 - maintenant

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

Annuaire des membres :