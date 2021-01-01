Menu

Tony PEDNEAULT

QUEBEC

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Construction - Mécanicien industriel

    1994 - maintenant Different projets deconstruction et d'entretiens dans les
    Secteur des alumineries et des mines de cuivre et d'or

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :