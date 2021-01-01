Retail
Tony PEDNEAULT
Tony PEDNEAULT
QUEBEC
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Construction
- Mécanicien industriel
1994 - maintenant
Different projets deconstruction et d'entretiens dans les
Secteur des alumineries et des mines de cuivre et d'or
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Nafissatou SIMPORE
