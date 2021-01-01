Tony PIZARRO

Menu

Mon objectif professionnel est de devenir responsable du service informatique. Je suis passionné par la technique et constamment à la recherche de nouveaux défis me permettant de m'épanouir et d'évoluer professionnellement.

Mes compétences :
Switching
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Hyper-V
Microsoft Windows Server
Administration réseaux
Linux
Routing
VMware ESX
Wi-Fi
VMware
Technologies Service Management
SAN
OSPF (Open Shortest Path First)
Network Attached Storage
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows 7
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
Microsoft System Center Configuration Manager
Microsoft Office
Linux Debian
LAN/WAN > VLAN
Hyper-V
Helpdesk
EIGRP (Enhanced Interior Gateway Routing Protocol)
Dynamic Host Control protocol
BGP (Border Gateway Protocol)

Entreprises

  • CM-MP - Administrateur systèmes&réseaux

    2015 - maintenant • Gestion et suivi des projets d’équipements des systèmes d’information
    • Administration des serveurs sous Windows Server et VMware VSphere
    • Virtualisation sous VMware ESXI et HYPER-V
    • Gestion du parc informatique des clients
    • Administration des systèmes de stockage centralisé (NAS / SAN)
    • Administration de plateformes de sauvegarde (Veeam et BESR)
    • Installation et configuration du matériel informatique et réseau
    • Supervision des serveurs

  • Laboratoires M&L - Gestionnaire en maintenance et support informatique

    2013 - 2015 1. Helpdesk niveau 1 et 2.
    2. Gestion, administration et inventaire du parc informatique avec ITSM (Information Technologies Service Management).
    3. Déploiement d’applicatif avec SCCM (System center configuration manager).
    4. Gestion et création des comptes AD avec l’outil ADAXES.
    5. Gestion et commandes du matériel informatique.

  • Servicios Super hélicoptero - Technicien informatique

    2005 - 2011 • Support informatique
    • Installation et configuration d’un poste sous Windows XP et 7
    • Dépannage de PC

Formations

