Tony PIZARRO

Mon objectif professionnel est de devenir responsable du service informatique. Je suis passionné par la technique et constamment à la recherche de nouveaux défis me permettant de m'épanouir et d'évoluer professionnellement.
Mes compétences :
Switching
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Hyper-V
Microsoft Windows Server
Administration réseaux
Linux
Routing
VMware ESX
Wi-Fi
VMware
Technologies Service Management
SAN
OSPF (Open Shortest Path First)
Network Attached Storage
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows 7
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
Microsoft System Center Configuration Manager
Microsoft Office
Linux Debian
LAN/WAN > VLAN
Hyper-V
Helpdesk
EIGRP (Enhanced Interior Gateway Routing Protocol)
Dynamic Host Control protocol
BGP (Border Gateway Protocol)