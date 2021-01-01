Menu

Tony ROBERT

GUYANCOURT

Entreprises

  • BOUYGUES Travaux Publics Régions France - Chef de Service Travaux

    GUYANCOURT 2014 - maintenant Responsable Travaux Val de Loire - Bretagne (19 départements)

  • BOUYGUES Travaux Publics Régions France - Chef de Service Adjoint Travaux

    2011 - 2014 Responsable Travaux Val de Loire

  • BOUYGUES Travaux Publics Régions France - Chef de Groupe Travaux

    2008 - 2011 Responsable de plusieurs chantiers d'Ouvrages d'Art

  • BOUYGUES Travaux Publics Régions France - Ingénieur Travaux Principal

    Paris 2006 - 2008 Responsable de plusieurs chantiers d'Ouvrages d'Art

  • BOUYGUES Travaux Publics Régions France - Ingénieur Travaux

    Paris 2001 - 2006 Conducteur de Travaux sur différents chantiers d'Ouvrage d'Art

