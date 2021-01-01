Retail
Tony ROBERT
Tony ROBERT
GUYANCOURT
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
BOUYGUES Travaux Publics Régions France
- Chef de Service Travaux
GUYANCOURT
2014 - maintenant
Responsable Travaux Val de Loire - Bretagne (19 départements)
BOUYGUES Travaux Publics Régions France
- Chef de Service Adjoint Travaux
2011 - 2014
Responsable Travaux Val de Loire
BOUYGUES Travaux Publics Régions France
- Chef de Groupe Travaux
2008 - 2011
Responsable de plusieurs chantiers d'Ouvrages d'Art
BOUYGUES Travaux Publics Régions France
- Ingénieur Travaux Principal
Paris
2006 - 2008
Responsable de plusieurs chantiers d'Ouvrages d'Art
BOUYGUES Travaux Publics Régions France
- Ingénieur Travaux
Paris
2001 - 2006
Conducteur de Travaux sur différents chantiers d'Ouvrage d'Art
Formations
Ecole Nationale Des Ingénieurs (ENI)
Saint Etienne
1996 - 2001
Ingénieur
Réseau
David BOISDRON
Xavier ABAD
