Tony SABOURIN
Tony SABOURIN
POITIERS
Entreprises
OARA SABOURIN Tony
- Directeur
2012 - maintenant
Formation secteur BTP, travail en hauteur.....
EURISK
- Expert construction
Louvciennes
2010 - 2012
Centre de formation BTP
- Formateur référent
2006 - 2010
Sogeo expert
- Technicien en géotechnique
1984 - 2006
Formations
LYCEE TECHNIQUE DU BATIMENT
Felletin
1981 - 1984
étude de prix Génie Civil
BTS étude de prix
