Menu

Tony SABOURIN

POITIERS

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Poitiers

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • OARA SABOURIN Tony - Directeur

    2012 - maintenant Formation secteur BTP, travail en hauteur.....

  • EURISK - Expert construction

    Louvciennes 2010 - 2012

  • Centre de formation BTP - Formateur référent

    2006 - 2010

  • Sogeo expert - Technicien en géotechnique

    1984 - 2006

Formations

Annuaire des membres :