Menu

Tony SERRANO

ILE DE FRANCE

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • BPD MARIGNAN Promotion immobilière - Chef des ventes Paris IDF

    2016 - maintenant

  • Bouwfonds Marignan Immobilier - Négociateur

    2013 - maintenant

  • Maisons Phénix-Géoxia - Conseiller Commercial en Immobilier

    Rueil Malmaison 2008 - 2013 Réalisation de projet de construction de maison individuelle en île de France.

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :