Menu

Tony STARK

NEW YORK

En résumé

Le Boss des boss

Mes compétences :
Riche
Beau gosse

Entreprises

  • Stark Industies - Pdg

    1915 - maintenant

Formations

  • M.I.T New Zealand Maritime School (Auckland)

    Auckland 2015 - 2015 Tous

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

Annuaire des membres :