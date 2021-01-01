Menu

Tony VALVERDE

YAKIMA

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

Pas d'entreprise renseignée

Formations

  • Université Lille 3 Charles De Gaulle (Villeneuve D'Ascq)

    Villeneuve D'Ascq 2015 - maintenant

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

Annuaire des membres :