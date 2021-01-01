Retail
Tony VIRGILIO
Tony VIRGILIO
LYON
Profil
Réseau
Entreprises
RDP Developpement
- Chef de projet outillage
2014 - maintenant
Mecaplast
- Technicien outillage
Clamart
2010 - 2012
Bourbon Automotive Plastics
- Technicien outillage
2000 - 2010
Formations
Lycée Arbez Carme
Bellignat
1992 - 1997
Plastique
BTS Mise en oeuvre des plastique
Réseau
Benoit PELLETIER
Fabrice SORIN
Jérôme JANTET
Nicolas LAPREE
