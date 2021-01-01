Retail
Topo MAHREZ
Topo MAHREZ
Oued Smar
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Excel
Autocad
gesi-tp
- Topographe
Oued Smar
2016 - maintenant
CFPA HAFIDH SENHADHRI-BOUIRA (Bouira)
Bouira
2013 - 2015
technicien topographe
: stage d'apprentissage au sein du bureau d'études en travaux publics « BET CHIKHI ». Etude Et Suivi (Routes ,aménagement, Pont, Gaz de Ville, Aep, Assainissements). ;
