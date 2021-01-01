Menu

Topo MAHREZ

Oued Smar

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Excel
Autocad

Entreprises

  • gesi-tp - Topographe

    Oued Smar 2016 - maintenant

Formations

  • CFPA HAFIDH SENHADHRI-BOUIRA (Bouira)

    Bouira 2013 - 2015 technicien topographe

    : stage d'apprentissage au sein du bureau d'études en travaux publics « BET CHIKHI ». Etude Et Suivi (Routes ,aménagement, Pont, Gaz de Ville, Aep, Assainissements). ;
Annuaire des membres :