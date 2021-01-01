Menu

Torbjorn WAERME

Noisy-le-Grand

Engineering Management
Project manager
Product Development
Automotive
Seat comfort
Pneumatics, pumps, valves
Mechatronics
Lead development
CATIA

  • Kongsberg Automotive - ENGINEERING MANAGER France, Italy & England

    Noisy-le-Grand 2015 - maintenant Create strong customer focus teams for successful project wins and serial launches.
    UK: Regain customer confidence, restructure and lead the Customer Focus Team
    UK: Lead the team to successful project launches
    FR/IT: Recruit, train and lead a new Customer Focus Team
    FR/IT: Win new projects and promote Kongsberg among customers

  • Kongsberg Automotive - PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT MANAGER

    Noisy-le-Grand 2011 - 2014 Product Development on a Global Basis
    Manage the French and Italian customer focus team

  • Kongsberg Automotive - TECHNICAL PROJECT MANAGER

    Noisy-le-Grand 2008 - 2011 Drive automotive projects
    Develop and deliver tailor fitted solutions at right cost, quality and on time
    Located in France

  • Kongsberg Automotive - SALES SUPPORT ENGINEER

    Noisy-le-Grand 2006 - 2007 Automotive projects from RFQ => Prototypes => Validations => Serial production launches and Aftermarket actions
    Located in France

  • Kongsberg Automotive - DESIGN ENGINEER at R&D Center in Sweden

    Noisy-le-Grand 2004 - 2005 Design & development of KA products from RFQ to serial production ;
    Negotiate requirements with customers, identify possibilities, and provide solutions.
    Located in Sweden
    Provide Engineering Support between Kongsberg and French Customers

  • Language School

    Annecy 2001 - 2002 French Fluent: 2 semesters of language course in Annecy, France:

  • University Of Jönköping (Jönköping)

    Jönköping 1998 - 2004 Master in Mechanical Engineering

