Torbjorn WAERME

Mes compétences :
Engineering Management
Project manager
Product Development
Automotive
Seat comfort
Pneumatics, pumps, valves
Mechatronics
Lead development
CATIA
Entreprises
Kongsberg Automotive
- ENGINEERING MANAGER France, Italy & England
Noisy-le-Grand2015 - maintenantCreate strong customer focus teams for successful project wins and serial launches.
UK: Regain customer confidence, restructure and lead the Customer Focus Team
UK: Lead the team to successful project launches
FR/IT: Recruit, train and lead a new Customer Focus Team
FR/IT: Win new projects and promote Kongsberg among customers
Kongsberg Automotive
- PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT MANAGER
Noisy-le-Grand2011 - 2014Product Development on a Global Basis
Manage the French and Italian customer focus team
Kongsberg Automotive
- TECHNICAL PROJECT MANAGER
Noisy-le-Grand2008 - 2011Drive automotive projects
Develop and deliver tailor fitted solutions at right cost, quality and on time
Located in France
Kongsberg Automotive
- SALES SUPPORT ENGINEER
Noisy-le-Grand2006 - 2007Automotive projects from RFQ => Prototypes => Validations => Serial production launches and Aftermarket actions
Located in France
Kongsberg Automotive
- DESIGN ENGINEER at R&D Center in Sweden
Noisy-le-Grand2004 - 2005 Design & development of KA products from RFQ to serial production ;
Negotiate requirements with customers, identify possibilities, and provide solutions.
Located in Sweden
Provide Engineering Support between Kongsberg and French Customers