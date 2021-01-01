Retail
Torkia AIT KACI
Torkia AIT KACI
BOUMERDES
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
High school
- English teacher
2014 - maintenant
Formations
ENS Ecole Nationale Supérieure D'Enseignement (Alger)
Alger
2009 - 2014
English teacher at High school (PES)
Certificate of completion from American Embassy
