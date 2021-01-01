Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Torre ANTONETTA
Ajouter
Torre ANTONETTA
GANSHOREN
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Shimera studio
- Coordinatrice photo-photographe
2002 - maintenant
réception des briefings clients.
dispatch sur les différents plateaux photo.
Vérification des images sortantes.
Gestion du facturier.
responsable du recrutement.
Formations
INRACI (Bruxelles)
Bruxelles
1993 - 1997
Réseau
Frédéric ROUSSEL
Sandrine DECUBBER
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z