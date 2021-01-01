Menu

Torres BOSKOVITCH

REIMS

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Reims

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • *** - Expert en Informatique et Systeme d'information

    2002 - maintenant

Formations

  • Sup'Info (Toulouse)

    Toulouse 2013 - maintenant

  • Université Cheikh Anta Diop

    2013 - maintenant

  • ESTM (Angers)

    Angers 2013 - maintenant

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :