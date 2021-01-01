Menu

Tostan KIYINDOU

POINTE-NOIRE

En résumé

Dynamic, personable and experienced. Resourceful and knowledgeable about modern technologies. In-depth awareness and understanding of safety and work field hazards. Strong communication skill and teamwork spirit. Computer literate and proficient in both English and French.




Mes compétences :
MySQL
remote handle administration and management
XHTML
Website Design
UNIX
Technical assistance
SQL
SLIM interactive training
Petroleum
PRINT
Multimedia software design
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Exchange 2007
Microsoft Excel
McAfee Antivirus
Manage access
Macromedia Flash
LAN/WAN > LAN
Java
Invoicing
HTML
Data Entry
Corel Draw Suite
Cascading Style Sheets
Autocad

Entreprises

  • Petroleum Products - Inspector at CORAF

    2011 - maintenant Petroleum Products Movement Department on behalf of SGS Congo.
    Site : CORAF refinery.
    * Inspector at SCLOG in Exploration and Production Department on behalf of SGS Congo.
    Site : SCLOG stock plan, Pointe-Noire Port.
    * Inspector during offshore loading / offloading of petroleum tankers on behalf of SGS Congo. ;
    * Technical assistance to users & LAN administration. ;
    * Deployment environment: Microsoft Exchange 2007 messaging. ;
    * Manage access to resources and users.
    * Ensure data security through the VPN.
    * Active Directory Backup and restructuring.
    * Configuring Print Server DPR. ;
    * Daily backups, managing updates McAfee anti-virus. ;
    * Support for remote handle administration and management of access rights on Windows Server2003, desktop support including Microsoft Outlook2003. ;

  • SGS - Computer Scientist

    Arcueil 2011 - maintenant - Technical Assistance to users & LAN administration
    -Deployment of the environment: Microsoft Exchange 2007 messaging
    -Manage Access to resources and users
    -Ensure Data security through the VPN network
    -Backup and restructuring active Directory
    -configuration of Print server DPR
    -support Administration remote handle and manage access rights Windows server 2003, desktop support including Microsoft Outlook 2003
    -The Daily backups, management of updates to McAfee anti-virus

  • PANORAMA - Web administrator

    2009 - 2011 Duty
    * Website design and updates to the base data. ;
    * Preventive maintenance program and Elaboration of technical reporting

    UNIVERSITY BACKGROUNDS Engineering Degree in Systems and Information Technology.

Formations

  • University Of Architecture And Civil Engineering Nizhny (Nijni Novgorod)

    Nijni Novgorod 2005 - 2011 Diploma

    UNIVERSITY BACKGROUNDS Engineering Degree in Systems and Information Technology.

  • Charles Montesquieu Senior Secondary School (Pointe Noire)

    Pointe Noire 2003 - 2004 Bachelor of Teaching Second

    Degree of Bachelor of Teaching Second Degree, abbreviated BAC. Option: Maths & Physics (C).
    Pointe-Noire Congo.

    CORE SKILLS Technical skills
    * Programming in XHTML, HTML, CSS, php, and basic SQL and Java languages. ;
    * SQL Server Management Studio, MySQL, MySQL, PhpMyAdmin. ;
    * Multimedia software design in 3D Max.
    * Archicade and Auto CAD.
    * Macro medi

  • Marien Ngouabi University UMNG (Brazzaville)

    Brazzaville 2002 - 2003 Certificate of physical Marien NGOUABI University,

