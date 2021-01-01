Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Tóth SZILVIA
Ajouter
Tóth SZILVIA
Puteaux
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Perfectionist
Reliability
Hard working
Entreprises
Bolloré
- Ocean freight operator
Puteaux
2015 - maintenant
DHL Global Forwarding
- OCC Freight Specialist
La Plaine-Saint-Denis
2014 - 2015
Panalpina
- Ocean freight forwarder
Tremblay En France
2014 - 2014
Dream Air Kft
- Customer Relationship Manager
2013 - maintenant
Formations
Grenoble Ecole De Management
Grenoble
2013 - 2013
Erasmus program
Budapest Business School (Budapest)
Budapest
2008 - 2014
University
Réseau
Tahar SOFIANE
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z