Menu

Tóth SZILVIA

Puteaux

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Perfectionist
Reliability
Hard working

Entreprises

  • Bolloré - Ocean freight operator

    Puteaux 2015 - maintenant

  • DHL Global Forwarding - OCC Freight Specialist

    La Plaine-Saint-Denis 2014 - 2015

  • Panalpina - Ocean freight forwarder

    Tremblay En France 2014 - 2014

  • Dream Air Kft - Customer Relationship Manager

    2013 - maintenant

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :