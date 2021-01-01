Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Totie SIPOWA
Ajouter
Totie SIPOWA
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Travaille en freedland
Mes compétences :
Réalisation
Entreprises
GETCAD BTP
- Architecte concepteur
2015 - maintenant
plusieurs projet de construction des logements sociaux, du restaurant marché de KAELE, des entrepose a la SOSSUCAM
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Daniel DAHAINA
Diane GALLOT
Gabriel Charly DOMBOU GUIMFACK
Gustave TCHOUAMO
Mohamed Bouabdellah MOKHTAR
Nabil OUMELLIL
Patrick ETOUNDI
Raphaël ABENA
Salah CHAKOR
Yahi JUGURTA
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z