Toubkal Trekking TOUBKAL

My name is Hamid, I'm an experienced and proficient guide in Morocco, my specialty is guiding the circuits around the mountains and valleys near the Atlas Mountains and also to through the Sahara desert. I'm a true adventurer, I become the first person to ever walk from the roof of North Africa, Mount Toubkal at 4167 meters, to its floor – the Atlantic Ocean. I offer challenging treks for athletic adults where the beauty and peace of the mountains can be enjoyed. I have worked with several companies from all over the world before setting up my own company, Toubkal-trekking-adventures. my team and I offer a wide range of tour packages and aim to connect internationals and locals in a way that will lead to mutual enrichment. more information visit: http://www.toubkal-atlas.about.ma/



