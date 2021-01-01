Retail
Toufiik ECH CHALYOUAT
Toufiik ECH CHALYOUAT
Paris
Profil
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
EDF
- Developpeur d'application Web
Paris
2015 - maintenant
Formations
Centre Enseignement Et De Recherche En Informatique (CERI)
Avignon
2016 - maintenant
MASTER ILSEN - INGÉNIERIE DU LOGICIEL POUR LA SOCIÉTÉ NUMÉRIQUE
IUT Montpellier II
Montpellier
2015 - maintenant
LP PSGI
IUT Montpellier
Montpellier
2013 - 2015
DUT Informatique
IUT Montpellier II
Montpellier
2013 - 2013
DU Webmestre
Lycée Ernest Hemingway bac s
Nîmes
2008 - 2012
Baccalaureat
College Antoine Bigot
Nîmes
2003 - 2007
brevet
Réseau
Alain SABATIER
Assmaa ECH CHALYOUAT
