Toufik BAHLOUL
Toufik BAHLOUL
ALGIERS
En résumé
Mes compétences :
technicien maintenance.HP. CANON.LEXMARK
Entreprises
Alpha computer
- Technicien en réseau informatique
2006 - maintenant
Installation des réseaux FTP UTP
Fibre optique
- Technicien en maintenance (imprimant et photocopieur
اعمال حرة
- الكهرباء
2001 - 2006
عملت في هذا المجال اوقات متقطعة
Formations
HP (Algiers)
Algiers
2012 - 2012
certificat hpexpertOne
Lexmark (Rabat)
Rabat
2012 - 2012
certificat Lexmark
Université Du 8 Mai 1945 Guelma (Guelma)
Guelma
2004 - 2006
bac+1
جامعة قالمة (قالمة)
قالمة
1994 - 1996
ثانية جامعي
Université Du 8 Mai 1945 Guelma (Guelma)
Guelma
1994 - 1996
BAC +1
Réseau
Ahmed NAIM
Ahmed SAIDANE
Youssef SLIHIMI
