Toufik BEKOUCHE

BELFORT CEDEX

En résumé

Camp manager GE

Mes compétences :
Computer
Catering
Facilities management

Entreprises

  • GE Energy - Camp boss

    BELFORT CEDEX 2013 - maintenant

  • Turbomach - Camp manager

    2012 - 2013

  • HB - Hotelier

    2012 - 2012

  • Newrest Algeria - A/camp boss

    2011 - 2011

  • Amal africa - Camp boss

    2010 - 2010 Overseeing stock control, stock take, orders/deliveries and ensuring correct stock turnover FIFO.
    Elaboration of weekly menus in coordination with management set.
    Ensure reporting and communication with clients.
    Day to day supervision of staff and work organization and coordinate all activities and maintaining all records, absence/vacation and application
    Monitoring the performance and progress of all staff and maintain the high standards of health and hygienic.

  • Cieptal catering - Camp boss

    2009 - 2009 Responsible of the site, maintain the run up of the catering services.
    Prepare advice and control all PO, receive and check supplier invoices.
    Prepare, control and record all attachments and maintenance records.
    Review of employment applications, Development plans and keeping employee records.
    Update and record a daily consumption and control of all the stores.
    Plan and coordinate all activities and supervise camp maintenance and cleanness.

  • Dalma energy - Camp boss

    2008 - 2009 Check the turn out of catering staff, quality of food, storage of food items, cleaning and housekeeping standards of food storage and dining halls.
    Check and update daily attachments of the catering (meals, consumption…)
    Prepare and participate to material inventory at the sites.
    Periodic inspection of accommodation rooms for cleaning standards, housekeeping and general hygiene periodic walkthrough with HSE staff and Paramedic.
    Receive and check all goods (catering supplies) and coordinate technical operations.

  • ALS residence - Residence manager

    2005 - 2007 Maintain contact with clients to ensure satisfaction and verify the receptionists.
    Prepare the paper work for all expatriates from the Algerian authority.
    Locate, contact and agree with suppliers to buy all kinds of goods and services.
    Coordinate financial operations, such as PO process, invoices, payments, etc.
    Person in charge of all activities of the residence, catering, maintenance and admin.
    Administer HR functions such as review of employment applications, Personal Development plans and keeping employee records.

Formations

