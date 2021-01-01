Toufik BEKOUCHE

Mes compétences :
Computer
Catering
Facilities management
Entreprises
GE Energy
- Camp boss
BELFORT CEDEX2013 - maintenant
Turbomach
- Camp manager
2012 - 2013
HB
- Hotelier
2012 - 2012
Newrest Algeria
- A/camp boss
2011 - 2011
Amal africa
- Camp boss
2010 - 2010Overseeing stock control, stock take, orders/deliveries and ensuring correct stock turnover FIFO.
Elaboration of weekly menus in coordination with management set.
Ensure reporting and communication with clients.
Day to day supervision of staff and work organization and coordinate all activities and maintaining all records, absence/vacation and application
Monitoring the performance and progress of all staff and maintain the high standards of health and hygienic.
Cieptal catering
- Camp boss
2009 - 2009Responsible of the site, maintain the run up of the catering services.
Prepare advice and control all PO, receive and check supplier invoices.
Prepare, control and record all attachments and maintenance records.
Review of employment applications, Development plans and keeping employee records.
Update and record a daily consumption and control of all the stores.
Plan and coordinate all activities and supervise camp maintenance and cleanness.
Dalma energy
- Camp boss
2008 - 2009Check the turn out of catering staff, quality of food, storage of food items, cleaning and housekeeping standards of food storage and dining halls.
Check and update daily attachments of the catering (meals, consumption…)
Prepare and participate to material inventory at the sites.
Periodic inspection of accommodation rooms for cleaning standards, housekeeping and general hygiene periodic walkthrough with HSE staff and Paramedic.
Receive and check all goods (catering supplies) and coordinate technical operations.
ALS residence
- Residence manager
2005 - 2007Maintain contact with clients to ensure satisfaction and verify the receptionists.
Prepare the paper work for all expatriates from the Algerian authority.
Locate, contact and agree with suppliers to buy all kinds of goods and services.
Coordinate financial operations, such as PO process, invoices, payments, etc.
Person in charge of all activities of the residence, catering, maintenance and admin.
Administer HR functions such as review of employment applications, Personal Development plans and keeping employee records.