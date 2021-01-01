Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Toufik BELAID
Ajouter
Toufik BELAID
ALGER
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Sarl ACGS
- Manager
2015 - maintenant
CIMET SPA
- Ingenieur
VILLENEUVE D'ASCQ
2010 - 2015
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Aghiles IMINE
Bourai ADIL
Kahina HAMEL
Lalaoui MOHAMED
Mohamed LAZIZI
Mohamed SMAIL
Sabrina AMARA
Said KHELIFI
Sofiane BENSLIMANE
Sonia ROUIBI
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z