Menu

Toufik BELHADJ

BOU-ISMAIL

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Assembly Lines
mechanical maintenance
communication skills
Solidworks
SAP FI TV
SAP
Project Team Skills
Planned Maintenance
Pascal
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Excel
Lean Manufacturing
C++
Autocad

Entreprises

  • STEAM PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL TOBACCO MANUFACTURING - Production Line Supervisor

    2012 - maintenant *Manages all production line functions and resources to meet quality requirement

    *Optimizes human and equipment resources to achieve targeted efficiencies

    *Identifies processes, methods and equipment to maximize production line performance .

    *Monitor and troubleshooting the main equipment as well as equipment Related
    * Identifies and implements Lean manufacturing principles to continually improve operational performance

  • STEAM PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL TOBACCO MANUFACTURING - Maintenance Engineer

    2008 - 2012 * performed corrective and preventative maintenance on equipment.

    * Evaluated maintenance problems and resolved them. .

    * Evaluated maintenance records of mechanical equipment on a regular basis and ensured that equipment were effectively.

    * Coordinated with Maintenance Manager and developed improvement strategies for plant.

    * Documented all repair and maintenance work performed on equipment

  • Perform - Operator

    auvillar 2007 - 2008 operation, and shutdown of equipment, systems, and the plant in accordance with approved plant procedures.
    * Monitor and record plant operating parameters inside the control room; make adjustments as required to maintain safe and efficient operation of the plant.

    * Direct the actions of the Auxiliary Operator as required to start-up, operate, shutdown, and respond to abnormal situations from outside the control room.

Formations

  • PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL (Lausanne)

    Lausanne 2008 - 2008 fixer packer

    : mechanical maintenance training, Philsa, Philip Morris
    International, turkey

  • UNIVERSITY SAAD DAHLAB USDB ALGERIA USDB (Blida)

    Blida 2000 - 2006 mechanical engineer

  • High School (Bouismail)

    Bouismail 1997 - 2000 Baccalaureate Degree

    MECHANICAL ENGINEERING

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :