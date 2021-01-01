Toufik BELHADJ

Mes compétences :
Assembly Lines
mechanical maintenance
communication skills
Solidworks
SAP FI TV
SAP
Project Team Skills
Planned Maintenance
Pascal
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Excel
Lean Manufacturing
C++
Autocad
Entreprises
STEAM PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL TOBACCO MANUFACTURING
- Production Line Supervisor
2012 - maintenant*Manages all production line functions and resources to meet quality requirement
*Optimizes human and equipment resources to achieve targeted efficiencies
*Identifies processes, methods and equipment to maximize production line performance .
*Monitor and troubleshooting the main equipment as well as equipment Related
* Identifies and implements Lean manufacturing principles to continually improve operational performance
- Maintenance Engineer
2008 - 2012* performed corrective and preventative maintenance on equipment.
* Evaluated maintenance problems and resolved them. .
* Evaluated maintenance records of mechanical equipment on a regular basis and ensured that equipment were effectively.
* Coordinated with Maintenance Manager and developed improvement strategies for plant.
* Documented all repair and maintenance work performed on equipment
Perform
- Operator
auvillar2007 - 2008operation, and shutdown of equipment, systems, and the plant in accordance with approved plant procedures.
* Monitor and record plant operating parameters inside the control room; make adjustments as required to maintain safe and efficient operation of the plant.
* Direct the actions of the Auxiliary Operator as required to start-up, operate, shutdown, and respond to abnormal situations from outside the control room.
Formations
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL (Lausanne)
Lausanne2008 - 2008fixer packer
: mechanical maintenance training, Philsa, Philip Morris
International, turkey