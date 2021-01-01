Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Toufik BENALI
Ajouter
Toufik BENALI
ALGER
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Agence Nationale des Autoroutes
- Chef de département informatique
2000 - maintenant
Formations
Institut National D'Informatique (Alger)
Alger
1993 - 1998
Systemes informatiques
Réseau
Ahcène BELBLIDIA
Ahmed TAMINOURINE
Aya CHANEL
Bachir NAITRABAH
Kesraoui ABDELKADER
Lazar LAZAR
Mohamed HADDAD
Nesrine SLIMANI
Noureddine HAMLA
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z