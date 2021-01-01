Menu

Toufik HADJAZI

Courbevoie

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Réseaux
Sécurité informatique
Microsoft Visual Studio
Microsoft C-SHARP
Apache Subversion
JQuery
Windows Presentation Foundation
WinForms
Scrum Methodology
SQLServer Management
Python Programming
PgSQL
MySQL
Microsoft Windows Server 2012
Microsoft Windows 7
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
Microsoft Visual Studio.NET
Microsoft Visual C/C++
Microsoft Team Foundation Server
Microsoft SQL Server 2008
Microsoft SQL Server
Linux Debian
JavaScript
HTML
Django
DevExpress
Cascading Style Sheets
C Programming Language

Entreprises

  • Eudoweb - Consultant Technique en .NET

    Courbevoie 2015 - maintenant

  • Schlumberger Montpellier Technology Center - Ingénieur développement .NET

    2014 - 2014 Participation au projet de la migration de système de gestion de vie projet logiciel actuel vers TFS 2013
    * Analyse des écarts entre les deux systèmes et les processus de développement. ;
    * Installation et configuration d'un server TFS local pour les tests. ;
    * Identification des pertes de données éventuelles et leur impact sur la gestion des projets;
    * Architecture de la solution de migration ;
    * Assurer l'intégrité et la consistance des données entre les deux systèmes ;
    * Développement d'un outil de migration vers le TFS ;
    * Développement d'un script de comparaison et synchronisation entre les deux systèmes.
    * Rédaction des rapports d'utilisation et de développement.

    Environnement technique : C# avec TFS API, SQL Server, PgSQL, Visual Studio 2013 Pro, TFS 2013, SQLServer Management, PgAdmin III, SVN, Windows 7, Windows Server 2008, Scrum

  • SSRI (Sécurité des Systèmes et des Réseaux Informatiques) - Ingénieur Informatique

    2013 - 2013 Participation à la promotion des solutions de l'entreprise
    * Superviser le système de l'entreprise. ;
    * Présenter les solutions de sécurité proposée par l'entreprise.
    * Formation sur les produits de Rapid 7 (Metasploit et Nexpose)
    * Déploiement et mise en place des IPSs (centre de défenses 3D1500, les sondes 3D3500 et 3D7110)
    * Certificats obtenus : SFCSE v5.2 (Sourcefire Certified Security Engineer), SFCSR v5.2 (Sourcefire
    Certified Sales Representative)

    Environnement technique : C, python, Metasploit, Nexpose, Ubuntu, Debian, Windows server 2012, équipements Sourcefire : 3D1500, 3D3500 et 3D7110

  • ITCastle - Développeur .NET

    2013 - 2013 Participation au développement et maintenance d'une application desktop de gestion d'un cabinet
    médical.
    * L'ajout de nouvelles fonctionnalités à l'application. ;
    * Modularisation de la solution actuelle pour la rapidité d'adaptation entre les différents clients. ;
    * Test et correction des bugs.
    * Ajout de reporting à l'application. ;
    * Factoriser et modulariser une partie des fonctionnalités.

    Environnement technique : C# .NET, WPF, DevExpress et MySQL, Visual Studio 2012

  • Laboratoire LMCS - Ingénieur Recherche et Développement

    2011 - 2012 Conception et implémentation d'une structure de données distribuées et scalables pour l'optimisation du temps d'accès aux données dans un environnement distribué.
    * Etudier et analyser les différentes solutions existantes.
    * Définir une nouvelle structure de donnée qui remédie aux inconvénients des solutions existantes.
    * Rédaction des rapports et des états d'avancement. ;
    * Implémenter et tester la nouvelle structure de donnée. ;
    * Rédaction des rapports de spécifications ;
    * Implémentation et déploiement de la solution.

    Environnement technique : Visual C++ avec MPI (Message Passing Interface) pour le parallélisme, Qt.

  • GRTE - Stagiaire

    2010 - 2010 Contrôle Commande Numérique

Formations

Réseau

