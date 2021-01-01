Menu

Toufik KHALDI

En résumé

I love the challenges and the ever changing nature of the oil and energy industry. I look forward to having a long career in the industry and moving up into management and leadership positions.

"We usually find gas in new places with old ideas. Sometimes, also, we find gas in an old place with a new idea, but we seldom find much gas in an old place with an old idea. Several times in the past we have thought that we were running out of oil & gas, whereas actually we were only running out of ideas."

I am a very dedicated individual to both the Company I represent and to the Partners I work with.
My objectives have always been to achieve the best results without compromising on quality, excellency and standards.

I am Toufik, 28 years born in Algiers, petroleum engineer and state inchallah future doctor, I had my degrees INH former National Institute of Hydrocarbons (Boumerdes) .Option petroleum Economics.A promotional majors, after obtaining my ingenerate I was among the first three, they appointed me to continue my research master, I completed the theoretical year of my master and now I am preparing my dissertation and support.
I was a teacher physical chemistry module .
Currently I am at 'ENAFOR' National Drilling Company subsidiary Sonatrach, I mind the management controller Assistant position with a great team within the Management Resources and Management Control.


Mes compétences :
ERP SAP
Account management
Oil and gas
Industrial Safety
Transport of hydrocarbons
Economics of energy
Petroleum economics
Strategic communication
Marketing
Operations Research
Teaching
Economic calculation
Normalization
Refining
Statistics
Renewables
Mehodologie
Management controller

Entreprises

  • National drilling company ''Sonatrach Groups'' - Petroleum Engineer ''Oil Economy'' Management Controller.

    2013 - maintenant Missions:

    Develop and manage the strategic dashboard of the Enterprise;


    Prepare and disseminate monthly reports, quarterly and annual Enterprise;

    Prepare external reporting

    Manage the dashboard of the company

    Evaluate the performance of all corporate structures

    Identify gaps, dysfunctional management and investigate the causes

    Propose appropriate solutions to management problems

    Prepare and disseminate monthly reports, quarterly, semiannual and annual Enterprise

    Establish and disseminate quarterly short-term economic

    Prepare and disseminate monthly aggregates management

    Prepare and disseminate monthly reporting

    Developing tools to aid decision

  • Faculty of Oil and Chemitry - University of Boumerdes (INH) - Master of Research, Economics of hydrocarbons option oil economy.

    2013 - 2015

  • High School béjaia - Proffesor Teaching Physics atomic module.

    2012 - 2013

  • SOCIETY OF PETROLEUM ENGINEERS (SPE) - Member at SPE.

    2010 - 2012 To collect, disseminate, and exchange technical knowledge concerning the exploration, development and production of oil and gas resources, gain opportunities from professionals to enhance our technical and professional competence.

  • PETROLEUM CLUB - Founding member and Treasurer of PETROLEUM CLUB.

    2010 - 2012 Founding member of PETROLEUM CLUB, Science Club is located at the INH. I Worked as treasurer of the club for two years.I participated in several activitées among these the 3E was the first (ENERGY-ECONOMY-ENVIRONMENT) .and I hosted a conference bearing the theme ECONOMY ENERGY.

  • Faculty of Oil and Chemitry - University of Boumerdes (INH) - Engineer oil economy, Economics of hydrocarbons.

    2007 - 2012 PRACTICAL COURSE AT NATIONAL DRILLING SONATRACH GROUP
    TOPIC: ANALYSIS OF EXPORT STRATEGY OF DRILLING SERVICES TO FOREIGN OMAN

Formations

  • By One Of The Key User ENAFOR SONATRACH GROUP (Hassi-Messaoud)

    Hassi-Messaoud 2014 - 2014 SAP ''CO module''

    This course aims to introduce the SAP on management control and describe an operational approach to guide the implementation of projects in the pipe.

  • Business Development Centre CPE SONATRACH (Hassi-Messaoud)

    Hassi-Messaoud 2013 - 2013 Communication training

    * OBJECTIVES OF THE SEMINAR :
    -Tell the scheme and the process of   communication.
       -Raise awareness of the difficulties in making a Good communication (communication is not easy!).
           -Undertanding attitudes and behaviors within a group.
          -Allowing learners training (simulation) and a practical application of communication techniques.
      

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :