Toufik KHALDI

I love the challenges and the ever changing nature of the oil and energy industry. I look forward to having a long career in the industry and moving up into management and leadership positions.



"We usually find gas in new places with old ideas. Sometimes, also, we find gas in an old place with a new idea, but we seldom find much gas in an old place with an old idea. Several times in the past we have thought that we were running out of oil & gas, whereas actually we were only running out of ideas."



I am a very dedicated individual to both the Company I represent and to the Partners I work with.

My objectives have always been to achieve the best results without compromising on quality, excellency and standards.



I am Toufik, 28 years born in Algiers, petroleum engineer and state inchallah future doctor, I had my degrees INH former National Institute of Hydrocarbons (Boumerdes) .Option petroleum Economics.A promotional majors, after obtaining my ingenerate I was among the first three, they appointed me to continue my research master, I completed the theoretical year of my master and now I am preparing my dissertation and support.

I was a teacher physical chemistry module .

Currently I am at 'ENAFOR' National Drilling Company subsidiary Sonatrach, I mind the management controller Assistant position with a great team within the Management Resources and Management Control.





Mes compétences :

ERP SAP

Account management

Oil and gas

Industrial Safety

Transport of hydrocarbons

Economics of energy

Petroleum economics

Strategic communication

Marketing

Operations Research

Teaching

Economic calculation

Normalization

Refining

Statistics

Renewables

Mehodologie

Management controller