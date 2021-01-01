Menu

Toufik LAIB

ROUIBA

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • TTP - Technic Thermo Plastic - Gerant

    2014 - maintenant

  • Djawhara lyna - Representant comercial

    2009 - 2012

Formations

  • Esmcs (El-Hamiz)

    El-Hamiz 2011 - 2012

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

Annuaire des membres :