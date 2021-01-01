Retail
Toufik LAIB
Toufik LAIB
ROUIBA
Entreprises
TTP - Technic Thermo Plastic
- Gerant
2014 - maintenant
Djawhara lyna
- Representant comercial
2009 - 2012
Formations
Esmcs (El-Hamiz)
El-Hamiz
2011 - 2012
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel
