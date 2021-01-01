Menu

Toufik LATRECHE

GROSLAY

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • AXA SOLUTIONS COLLECTIVES - Chargé relations grands comptes

    2006 - maintenant

Formations

  • MBA COMPENSATION AND BENEFITS MANAGEMENT (Paris)

    Paris 2013 - 2014

Réseau

