Toufik MOUMEN

I work for North Hertfordshire Homes LTD. A housing association based in Letchworth Garden City in Great Britain. I have been working for this company over 10 years. I hold 7 Microsoft MCP acreditations and I work as a Business Technical Engineer. As part of my work, I look after the Network, the virtual servers, the network switches. I am responsible for backing up the servers and the data restore. We have more than 300 employees working for NHH and we have offices spread across the region of North Hertfordhsire. I speak English fluently, also French and Arabic.

North Hertfordshire Homes Ltd - IT Business Engineer 2004 to Present

Hire Intelligence London - IT Engineer 2000 to 2004

Computronics London - IT Technician 1996 to 2000

Westminister University London - 1992-1994 HND Computer Science / Information Systems

Unity College London - 1990-1992 - City & Guilds Computing.

Facultee Centrale Alger - 1986-1989 Medecine

Bac Biologie -1986