Menu

Toufik NOURINE

BOUMERDES

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Mechanical Engineering
Steam Turbines
Practical training
Fluid Mechanics
Operations and Maintenance
Intensive training
Good communication skills
Electrical skills

Entreprises

  • CRISTAL-UNION +GRD Labelle - Chef de quart utilités

    2015 - 2016 Assurer la production d’énergie pour la Raffinerie grâce à la vapeur émanant de la chaudière et l’électricité fournie par le turbo alternateur ainsi que la production et le stockage d’eau déminée pour la raffinerie.
    Assure le bon fonctionnement de la station d’épuration des eaux usées de l’usine.

  • SNC Lavalin - Engineer & operator in training

    Ivry-sur-Seine 2013 - 2014 : Engineer operator in training on the operations and maintenance of combined thermal power plants (single shaft 1,200 MW) with in SNC LAVALIN.

  • Condotte - Engineer

    2012 - 2013 : Engineer in Mechanical Engineering at an Italian company -Condotte- in the desalination plant of sea water in Djinet society. ;

  • Condotte - Ingenieur genie mécanique

    2012 - 2013

  • Djinet - Stagière

    2011 - 2011 : Practical training on Steam Turbine in the thermal power of Djinet society to produce electricity -sonalgaz-. ;

  • Djinet - Stagière

    2009 - 2009 : Practical training on Steam Turbine in the thermal power of Djinet society to produce electricity -sonalgaz-. ;

Formations

  • The Faculty Of Engineering Sciences (Boumerdes)

    Boumerdes 2009 - 2011 Master 2

    : MASTER graduation in mechanical engineering, Energy option, Chain of Energy conversion in the Faculty of Engineering Sciences (formerly INGM)

  • The Faculty Of Engineering Sciences (Boumerdes)

    Boumerdes 2006 - 2009 Licence

    : LICENCE graduation in mechanical engineering, energy option, dies fluid mechanics at the Faculty of Engineering Sciences (formerly INGM)

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :