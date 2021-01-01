Toufik NOURINE

Mes compétences :
Mechanical Engineering
Steam Turbines
Practical training
Fluid Mechanics
Operations and Maintenance
Intensive training
Good communication skills
Electrical skills
Entreprises
CRISTAL-UNION +GRD Labelle
- Chef de quart utilités
2015 - 2016Assurer la production d’énergie pour la Raffinerie grâce à la vapeur émanant de la chaudière et l’électricité fournie par le turbo alternateur ainsi que la production et le stockage d’eau déminée pour la raffinerie.
Assure le bon fonctionnement de la station d’épuration des eaux usées de l’usine.
SNC Lavalin
- Engineer & operator in training
Ivry-sur-Seine2013 - 2014: Engineer operator in training on the operations and maintenance of combined thermal power plants (single shaft 1,200 MW) with in SNC LAVALIN.
Condotte
- Engineer
2012 - 2013: Engineer in Mechanical Engineering at an Italian company -Condotte- in the desalination plant of sea water in Djinet society. ;
Condotte
- Ingenieur genie mécanique
2012 - 2013
Djinet
- Stagière
2011 - 2011: Practical training on Steam Turbine in the thermal power of Djinet society to produce electricity -sonalgaz-. ;
Djinet
- Stagière
2009 - 2009: Practical training on Steam Turbine in the thermal power of Djinet society to produce electricity -sonalgaz-. ;
Formations
The Faculty Of Engineering Sciences (Boumerdes)
Boumerdes2009 - 2011Master 2
: MASTER graduation in mechanical engineering, Energy option, Chain of Energy conversion in the Faculty of Engineering Sciences (formerly INGM)
The Faculty Of Engineering Sciences (Boumerdes)
Boumerdes2006 - 2009Licence
: LICENCE graduation in mechanical engineering, energy option, dies fluid mechanics at the Faculty of Engineering Sciences (formerly INGM)