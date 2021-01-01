Touhami AHMIDA

A positive and highly Well Intervention & Down Hole Memory Gauges with a wealth of broad experience
covering both oilfield services and technical support roles who benefits from exceptional organizational &
communication skills. Ambitious and competitive but with excellent listening skills and a diplomatic approach
this practical and flexible professional is able to work either independently on initiative or within a team to
achieve objectives under pressure and to strict deadlines. With a stable background and the ability to perform
many functions simultaneously this trustworthy individual will be an asset to any forward-thinking organization.
Mes compétences :
Data warehousing
Big Data
Microsoft Project
P&L management
Microsoft Office
Management opérationnel
Forage
Well Testing
Métrologie
Pas de formation renseignée