Touhami AHMIDA

En résumé

A positive and highly Well Intervention & Down Hole Memory Gauges with a wealth of broad experience
covering both oilfield services and technical support roles who benefits from exceptional organizational &
communication skills. Ambitious and competitive but with excellent listening skills and a diplomatic approach
this practical and flexible professional is able to work either independently on initiative or within a team to
achieve objectives under pressure and to strict deadlines. With a stable background and the ability to perform
many functions simultaneously this trustworthy individual will be an asset to any forward-thinking organization.

Mes compétences :
Data warehousing
Big Data
Microsoft Project
P&L management
Microsoft Office
Management opérationnel
Forage
Well Testing
Métrologie

Entreprises

  • Oilserv - Service Supervisor

    2018 - maintenant DHSIT
    DDA
    DPL

  • Schlumberger - Data Analyst_Memory Down Hole Gauges Engineer

    Paris 2004 - 2018  Data Acquisition system – Memory Mode down hole
     Follow up and coordination between Metrolog & Schlumberger for repair & maintenance process
     Running in hole Metrolog / CGMB-4 - CGMB-5 - PPS28 Petro Tech - Schlumberger-Uni-Gauges
     Programming Gauges & Acquisition system testing through MetroWin & DART & PPS Viewer
     Acting as Field Operation Coodinator _ Schlumberger & Anadarko
     Team Leader QHSE , Loss Prevention Team
     Commentary Task Assesment SIPP _ Coach

Formations

