Tugdual RIOU-NIVERT (NIVERT)

Recherche Active !
Après plus de quinze années d'expériences en entreprise, j'ai décidé de faire évoluer mon projet professionnel. J'ai donc entrepris une reconversion dans le domaine Informatique par le biais du groupe NextAdvance. Après la validation de mon titre de Concepteur Développeur Informatique (Titre RNCP niveau II (FR) / niveau 6 (EU)), j'ai suivi un Master en Architecture Logicielle spécialisé Java, validé avec "Mention très bien" (Titre RNCP niveau I (FR) / niveau 7 (EU) ).
Disponible Immédiatement
COMPÉTENCES
Systèmes d'exploitation:
- Linux
- Windows
Technologies Web :
- HTML / CSS
- JavaScript / JQuery
- Bootstrap 4
- Thymeleaf
- Xslt, Ftl, Xml
- Materialize
Développement :
- Java (Package SpringBoot Thymeleaf, Maven, Jdbc)
- Shell
- PostgreSQL
- MySQL
- MongoDB
- Xampp
- PG Admin
- HyperFileSQL
- Notions de C Programming Language
Conception :
- SQL
- SQL avancé (Merise)
- UML
Méthodologie:
- Gestion de Projet
- Méthodes Agiles(XP, Scrum)
Système de Versionning :
- GIT
- SVN
Langues
- Anglais