Tugdual RIOU-NIVERT (NIVERT)

  Ingénieur logiciel - Consultant en informatique
  • Société Altran - THALES GROUP
  • Ingénieur logiciel - Consultant en informatique

Rungis

En résumé

Après plus de quinze années d'expériences en entreprise, j'ai décidé de faire évoluer mon projet professionnel. J'ai donc entrepris une reconversion dans le domaine Informatique par le biais du groupe NextAdvance. Après la validation de mon titre de Concepteur Développeur Informatique (Titre RNCP niveau II (FR) / niveau 6 (EU)), j'ai suivi un Master en Architecture Logicielle spécialisé Java, validé avec "Mention très bien" (Titre RNCP niveau I (FR) / niveau 7 (EU) ).

COMPÉTENCES

Systèmes d'exploitation:
- Linux
- Windows

Technologies Web :
- HTML / CSS
- JavaScript / JQuery
- Bootstrap 4
- Thymeleaf
- Xslt, Ftl, Xml
- Materialize

Développement :
- Java (Package SpringBoot Thymeleaf, Maven, Jdbc)
- Shell
- PostgreSQL
- MySQL
- MongoDB
- Xampp
- PG Admin
- HyperFileSQL
- Notions de C Programming Language

Conception :
- SQL
- SQL avancé (Merise)
- UML

Méthodologie:
- Gestion de Projet
- Méthodes Agiles(XP, Scrum)

Système de Versionning :
- GIT
- SVN

Langues
- Anglais

Entreprises

  • Société Altran - THALES GROUP (Ingénierie, opération & programmes) - Ingénieur logiciel - Consultant en informatique

    Autre | Rungis 2019 - 2020 Maintien opérationnel du projet TopSky eAIP & AIXM.
    Maintenance corrective et évolutive.
    (Compagnies aériennes & Gestion du trafic aérien)
    Gestion du contenu des bases de données et des outils de publications
    - Systèmes de gestion du contenu spécialisé
    - Publication et gestion des contenus WEB
    - Gestion de la documentation

  • Epsitronic - Architecte Logiciel

    Informatique | Chennevières / Marne 2017 - 2019 Développement de Progiciels

    Développement JAVA :

    Conception, optimisation et refonte complète d'applications. Client Lourd, Client Web et Embarqué (plateforme mobile ), travail en équipe. Progiciel ayant pour but le maintien de la sécurité du travailleur isolé.
    Conception et Modélisation de la base de données (Postgresql), déploiement Apache / Tomcat, création d'interfaces utilisateur Client/Admin, interface de gestion et de paramétrage, géolocalisation (Librairie Here), Spring Suite, Framework Java et Web.
    Impression 3D : Gestion, Paramétrage et Entretien (+ Formation ).
    Production : Montage Informatique et électronique.

  • Epsitronic - Concepteur et Développeur Informatique

    Informatique | Chennevières / Marne 2016 - 2017 Développement de Progiciels

    Développement JAVA :

    Conception, Optimisation et refonte complète d'applications. Client Lourd, Client Web et Embarqué (plateforme mobile ) en équipe. Progiciel ayant pour but le maintien de la sécurité du travailleur isolé.
    Conception et Modélisation de la base de donnée (Postgresql), déploiement Apache / Tomcat, Création d'interfaces utilisateur Client/Admin, interface de gestion et de paramétrage, Géolocalisation (Librairie Here), Spring Suite, Framework Java et Web.
    Développement WINDEV : (Atelier de Génie Logiciel, 6/8 mois)
    Développement de fonctionnalités et correction de bugs sur notre application principale , Client Lourd, (Main Courante). WLangage, Gds, HyperFileSQL
    Impression 3D : Gestion, Paramétrage et Entretien (+ Formation ).
    Production : Montage Informatique et électronique.

  • Projets réalisés pour des entreprises : Sandwichs Class Camp réalisé au sein de Etna - Chef de Projet / Developpeur Web

    Autre | Ivry-sur-Seine (94200) 2015 - 2016 Défis d'Entreprises

    Hairfie : Création d'une interface UI / UX Design, multiplateforme et responsive, avec module d'upload et de recadrage (crop), ( Materialize , test sur ReactJS )
    InSTRiiT : Récupération de données en opendata, afin de générer des filtres sur carte interactive Leaflet, géolocalisation ( Bootstrap, LeaftJS et test sur NodeJS )
    Hippocampe : Création d'un Bundle de gestion de contenu de page, webservice RESTFUL permettant d'interagir avec le contenu et Web App en Node.js gérant le visuel. ( Symfony - Node.Js )

  • Conforama - Ébéniste & Monteur

    Technique | Chennevières / Marne 2011 - 2015 Vente meuble - Grande distribution
    Montage, réparation, entretien, devis, cuisine.

  • Privé / A son compte - Ouvrier

    Autre | Chennevières / Marne 2010 - 2011 Travaux Intérieur / Extérieur, Décoration, Gros œuvre, Plomberie, Electricité, Bâtiment
    Décoration - Bâtiment

  • Le Goéland - Employé Polyvalent

    Autre | Neuilly-sur-Marne 2009 - 2010 Imprimerie et Sérigraphie textile.
    Gestion de stock, Commande, Expédition, Impression, Gestion des écrans

  • Privé / A son compte - Auto - Entrepreneur

    Autre | Chennevières / Marne 2008 - 2009 Travaux Intérieur / Extérieur, Décoration, Gros œuvre, Plomberie, Electricité, Bâtiment
    Décoration - Bâtiment

  • 4 Murs - Vendeur Conseil (niveau 2)

    Autre | Chennevières / Marne 2007 - 2008 Vente - décoration
    Vente, Conseil, Devis

  • Vediorbis / Addeco - Interimaire

    Technique | Champigny sur Marne 2005 - 2007 Manutention, gestion d'équipe, industrie

  • Collectivité Locale d'Ormesson / Marne - Animateur

    Autre | Ormesson sur Marne 2002 - 2005 Mairie d'Ormesson sur Marne
    Animation, Encadrement, Accompagnement

  • Mondial Moquette - Vendeur

    Chennevières / Marne 2001 - 2002 Vente - décoration
    Vente, Conseil, Devis

  • Toys R Us - Employé Libre Service

    Autre | Chennevières / Marne 2000 - 2001 Vente - Jouet - Grande distribution
    Manutention, Vente, Conseil, Décoration, petits travaux.

  • Rackam - Gestionnaire de Stock

    Technique | Paris 1999 - 2000 Industrie du jeux (Jeux de plateaux, Warhammer Like )
    Gestion de Stock, Colisage, Expédition.

Formations

  • AJC Formation

    Distancielle - Virtual Classroom 2020 - 2020 FNE-Intégration Continue DevOps-Virtual Classroom (ALTRAN)

    Validé

    Objectifs de la formation :

    Mettre en place une plateforme d’intégration continue(PIC)
    Savoir utiliser des conteneurs
    Gérer des dépôts
    Mettre en place de l’audit de code
    Mettre en pratique

  • Next-Formation Paris

    Paris 2017 - 2019 Architecte logiciel

    Validé Mention Très Bien.

    Les objectifs pédagogiques
    L’objectif du parcours est d’acquérir les compétences nécessaires pour une parfaite autonomie sur les cinq activités principales d’un(e) architecte logiciel que sont :

    - Définir et analyser les besoins clients
    - Produire des recommandations stratégiques
    - Concevoir des applications, de l’architecture à la formalisation des choix stratégiques
    - Appréhender la R&D et la qualité logicielle
    - Accomplir une veille technologique

    Les compétences visées:

    Appréhender les besoins des clients en matière d’applications à base d’architectures distribuées afin de définir les grandes lignes d’un projet
    Modéliser/analyser le métier sur la base des processus métiers, des données, des états et transitions
    Formaliser des préconisations
    Réaliser un audit des performances, de la sécurité et de la fiabilité des systèmes existants
    Comparer les écarts entre les besoins fonctionnels et les solutions techniques potentielles
    Préconiser des solutions d’évolution
    Choisir les outils et/ou les solutions d’infrastructures
    Dimensionner les projets afin de garantir la robustesse des solutions techniques
    Concevoir un système applicatif
    Fournir aux équipes l’implémentation des solutions et architectures techniques définies
    Produire des socles technologiques permettant d’optimiser et industrialiser le travail des développeurs
    Définir des normes, des bonnes pratiques
    Fixer les démarches de tests et les critères de qualité
    Suivre les évolutions du système et garantir sa stabilité dans le temps
    Recueillir les informations permettant de suivre ou d’anticiper les innovations technologique

  • Nextformation

    Paris 2016 - 2017 Concepteur et Développeur Informatique

    Validé

    Les objectifs pédagogiques
    L’objectif du parcours est d’acquérir les compétences nécessaires pour une parfaite autonomie sur les trois activités principales d’un(e) concepteur(trice) développeur(euse) d’applications que sont :

    - Concevoir et développer des composants d'interface utilisateur
    - Concevoir et développer la persistance des données
    - Concevoir et développer une application multicouche répartie

    Le concepteur(trice) développeur(euse) d’applications doit impérativement veiller à intégrer les recommandations de sécurité dans l’ensemble de ses activités de conception et de développement.

    Les compétences visées:

    Maquetter une application
    Développer une interface utilisateur de type desktop
    Développer des composants d’accès aux données
    Développer la partie front-end d’une interface utilisateur web
    Développer la partie back-end d’une interface utilisateur web
    Concevoir une base de données
    Mettre en place une base de données
    Développer des composants dans le langage d’une base de données
    Collaborer à la gestion d’un projet informatique et à l’organisation de l’environnement de développement
    Concevoir une application
    Développer des composants métier
    Construire une application organisée en couches
    Développer une application mobile
    Préparer et exécuter les plans de tests d’une application
    Préparer et exécuter le déploiement d’une application

  • ETNA/EPITECH (Ecole Des Technologies Numeriques Appliquees)

    Ivry Sur Seine 2015 - 2019 Architecte logiciel, développeur d'applications

    > ETNA Cursus en cours :
    Développement : C, Ruby, Python. Shell, Algos, PHP.
    Développement : Java, .NET, Web 2.0.,Technologies Web, Optimisation et sécurité Web
    Réseau et sécurité : IPv4, Architecture , Administration, Serveurs / Web, Base de
    données.
    Projets : Maquettes de sites Webs, Gestionnaire base de donnée,
    Programmation et Bibliothèque de fonctions en C.

  • Lycée Langevin Wallon

    Champigny-sur-Marne (94500) 1998 - 1999 Baccalauréat Scientifique Option Techno :

    - Électronique
    - Électrotechnique
    - Mécanique