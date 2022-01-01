Retail
Typhaine GUÉNAULT BACONNIER
Typhaine GUÉNAULT BACONNIER
MONTPELLIER
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Relaxation
Gestion du stress
Thérapie psychomotrice
Entreprises
ADAGES - SESSAD Marcel Foucault
- Psychomotricienne SESSAD
2012 - maintenant
ADAGES - FAM Les IV Seigneurs
- Psychomotricienne FAM
2008 - 2011
IME La Pinède
- Psychomotricienne IME
2006 - 2008
ADAGES CMPP Marcel Foucault
- Psychomotricienne
2003 - maintenant
IME Oscar Roty - Paris 15
- Psychomotrienne
2002 - 2003
Douleur Sans Frontière - Arménie
- Psychomotricienne
2001 - 2001
Formations
Etre En Corps Formation
Grenoble
2016 - 2016
Certificat
SNUP
Paris
2010 - 2010
Pratique et clinique de la relaxation psychomotrice
SNUP
Paris
2005 - 2005
Clinique de l'examen psychomoteur
Institut De Formation En Psychomotricité De La Pitié Salpétriere
Paris
1998 - 2001
Institut De Formation En Psychomotricité De La Pitié Salpétriere
Paris
1998 - 2001
Réseau
Anouck MOREAU
Ariane CHARDONNET
Chani DOUILLARD- DELAFOSSE
Coralie FRAUD
David DOUCET
Françoise LORCY-CARRE
Gwenael CADORET
Lauren MEYER
Mise En PERSPECTIVES
Valérie DIONIS
