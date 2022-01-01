Menu

Vadim PULLER

YVETOT

En résumé

Mes compétences :
numerical analysis
mathematical/statistical modeling
genetic sequence analysis
biostatistics
Python Programming
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Office
Matlab
Linux
Epidemiology

Entreprises

  • Biozentrum of Basel University (Switzerland, from 03/2017) and Max Planck Institute for Developm - Researcher

    2014 - maintenant Researcher in Pathogen evolution, genomics and biophysics group (under Prof. R. Neher)
    Job responsibilities:
    * Analysis of public and in-house genomic data ;
    * Providing statistical support to research scientists ;
    * Developing analytical and computation tools for studying evolution of viruses ;
    * Following scientific publications ;
    * Publishing research articles and giving presentations in international conferences
    Achievements:
    * Developed method for inferring HIV-1 infection duration from next generation
    sequencing data, for use in epidemiological studies of HIV incidence.
    * Designed innovative analytical and computational framework for inferring
    evolutionary substitution models, for reconstructing phylogenies and detecting
    natural selection.
    * Provided statistical analysis for experiment optimizing culture conditions for S.Ratti
    worms, an important biological model organism.
    * Written multiple scientific articles for top research journals (2 published, 2
    submitted for publication, 1 in preparation.)

  • Laboratoire Ondes et Matière d'Aquitaine, University of Bordeaux (France) - Researcher

    2011 - 2014 Researcher in Quantum transport and nano-electro-mechanical systems group (under Prof. Fabio Pistolesi)
    * Designed and modeled an experiment for detection of nano-mechanical vibrations
    using single-molecule spectroscopy, which was later implemented in a laboratory.
    * Analyzed raw data and developed analytical model for fluctuation driven escape of a
    non-linear nano-mechanical oscillator, explaining the experimental results.

  • Ben-Gurion University (Beer Sheva, Israel) - Researcher

    2006 - 2011 Researcher in condensed matter physics group (under Prof. Yigal Meir)
    * Developed mathematical model explaining the experimentally observed phase
    switching in a voltage-biased nanoscale Aharonov-Bohm inerferometer.
    * Predicted breaking of phase rigidity in such an interferometer, the predictions were
    confirmed via re-analyzing the experimental results.

  • Lehigh University (Bethlehem, Pennsilvania) - Researcher

    2005 - 2006 Researcher in Nanoscience group (under Prof. Slava V. Rotkin)
    * Analyzed metal-insulator transition in DNA-wrapped carbon nanotubes, depending
    on the DNA and the nanotube chiralities.

  • Queens College (Flushing, NY, USA) - Researcher

    2004 - 2005 Researcher in Optics and condensed matter theory group (under Prof. Lev Deych and Prof.
    Alexander Lisyansky)
    * Performed mathematical and numerical analysis of screening by optically induced
    carriers in polaritonic band-gap materials, proving robustness of such devices to
    strong electromagnetic pulses.

Formations

  • Stevens Institute Of Technology SIT (Hoboken)

    Hoboken 2000 - 2004 Doctor of Philosophy

    PhD in Physics with Award for excellence in scientific research
    (under Prof. Norman Horing and Prof. Lev Mourokh)
    Stevens Institute of Technology (Hoboken, NJ, USA)

  • State University Of Nizhni Novgorod Named After N.I. Lobachevsky (UNN) (Nizhniy Novgorod)

    Nizhniy Novgorod 1994 - 2000 Bachelor in Physics, Master in Physics

    Bachelor in Physics (06/1998), Master in Radiophysics (06/2000)

