Vadim PULLER

Mes compétences :
numerical analysis
mathematical/statistical modeling
genetic sequence analysis
biostatistics
Python Programming
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Office
Matlab
Linux
Epidemiology
Entreprises
Biozentrum of Basel University (Switzerland, from 03/2017) and Max Planck Institute for Developm
- Researcher
2014 - maintenantResearcher in Pathogen evolution, genomics and biophysics group (under Prof. R. Neher)
Job responsibilities:
* Analysis of public and in-house genomic data ;
* Providing statistical support to research scientists ;
* Developing analytical and computation tools for studying evolution of viruses ;
* Following scientific publications ;
* Publishing research articles and giving presentations in international conferences
Achievements:
* Developed method for inferring HIV-1 infection duration from next generation
sequencing data, for use in epidemiological studies of HIV incidence.
* Designed innovative analytical and computational framework for inferring
evolutionary substitution models, for reconstructing phylogenies and detecting
natural selection.
* Provided statistical analysis for experiment optimizing culture conditions for S.Ratti
worms, an important biological model organism.
* Written multiple scientific articles for top research journals (2 published, 2
submitted for publication, 1 in preparation.)
Laboratoire Ondes et Matière d'Aquitaine, University of Bordeaux (France)
- Researcher
2011 - 2014Researcher in Quantum transport and nano-electro-mechanical systems group (under Prof. Fabio Pistolesi)
* Designed and modeled an experiment for detection of nano-mechanical vibrations
using single-molecule spectroscopy, which was later implemented in a laboratory.
* Analyzed raw data and developed analytical model for fluctuation driven escape of a
non-linear nano-mechanical oscillator, explaining the experimental results.
Ben-Gurion University (Beer Sheva, Israel)
- Researcher
2006 - 2011Researcher in condensed matter physics group (under Prof. Yigal Meir)
* Developed mathematical model explaining the experimentally observed phase
switching in a voltage-biased nanoscale Aharonov-Bohm inerferometer.
* Predicted breaking of phase rigidity in such an interferometer, the predictions were
confirmed via re-analyzing the experimental results.
Lehigh University (Bethlehem, Pennsilvania)
- Researcher
2005 - 2006Researcher in Nanoscience group (under Prof. Slava V. Rotkin)
* Analyzed metal-insulator transition in DNA-wrapped carbon nanotubes, depending
on the DNA and the nanotube chiralities.
Queens College (Flushing, NY, USA)
- Researcher
2004 - 2005Researcher in Optics and condensed matter theory group (under Prof. Lev Deych and Prof.
Alexander Lisyansky)
* Performed mathematical and numerical analysis of screening by optically induced
carriers in polaritonic band-gap materials, proving robustness of such devices to
strong electromagnetic pulses.
Formations
Stevens Institute Of Technology SIT (Hoboken)
Hoboken2000 - 2004Doctor of Philosophy
PhD in Physics with Award for excellence in scientific research
(under Prof. Norman Horing and Prof. Lev Mourokh)
Stevens Institute of Technology (Hoboken, NJ, USA)
State University Of Nizhni Novgorod Named After N.I. Lobachevsky (UNN) (Nizhniy Novgorod)
Nizhniy Novgorod1994 - 2000Bachelor in Physics, Master in Physics
Bachelor in Physics (06/1998), Master in Radiophysics (06/2000)